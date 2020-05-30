POLL: Should people outside the 5km travel zone be turned away from Donegal beaches? Have your say

Contact
A packed Rossnowlagh beach in pre-Covid times. Photo Valerie McCrea
The government guidelines are there to protect us so people should respect their 5km travel limit
People should be allowed to go to the beach but the numbers permitted at any one time should be controlled
The beach is a big open space with room for social distancing so people should be allowed to go if they want
Another sunny Bank Holiday weekend is upon us and yet again, people are travelling from well outside their 5km travel zone to visit our Donegal beaches.
Some beaches are closed to vehicular access, others are being closely monitored by gardaí who are turning away people from outside the 5km zone.
But clearly, those within Donegal or beyond its borders who are breaching the travel limit see no issue with going to the beach.
What do you think?
