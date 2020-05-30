POLL: Should people outside the 5km travel zone be turned away from Donegal beaches? Have your say

Another sunny Bank Holiday weekend is upon us and yet again, people are travelling from well outside their 5km travel zone to visit our Donegal beaches.

Some beaches are closed to vehicular access, others are being closely monitored by gardaí who are turning away people from outside the 5km zone.

But clearly, those within Donegal or beyond its borders who are breaching the travel limit see no issue with going to the beach.

What do you think?