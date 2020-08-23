POLL: Do Donegal people trust the current government to lead us through the evolving coronavirus crisis?

Contact
Have your say in our Donegal Live poll
I have confidence in the current government to do the right thing to keep us safe
I'm not feeling completely confident but it is too soon to judge
I have little or no faith in this government to guide us through the coronavirus crisis
From #Golfgate to much head-scratching at the inconsistencies of the latest restrictions, the new government has not got off to a decisive start.
Do you trust this government to bring us safely through the uncertain waters of the Covid-19 pandemic?
Have you say in our readers poll.
