HAVE YOUR SAY: With Donegal children back in the classroom are you worried by schools reopening?

Our students are back in the classroom after almost six months - is this the right move?
I believe it is the right move and I am totally happy to send my child/teenager to school
I am feeling somewhat nervous but I think reopening the schools is the right thing to do
I will send my child to school but I do not think it is right for schools to reopen
I do not believe that schools should be open and I will be keeping my child at home
My child has a particular condition that means they cannot safely return to school
Whether children are starting school for the first time or returning after five-and-a-half months since lockdown began, the start of this school year will see more nervous parents than ever before.
How do you feel about schools reopening?
