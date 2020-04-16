POLL: Do you think a FF/FG coalition is the right move?

Contact
Which parties will make up the next government?
A government led by a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael coalition is the best option
Sinn Féin should be included in government formation as per the popular vote
There should be a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin leaders each spending time as Taoiseach
The current government should sit until the Covid-19 crisis is over and then have another election
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael say they have reached an agreement that will form the basis of a coalition government along with a small party and a number of independents.
How do you feel about this?
