POLL: Should Leaving Cert 2020 be cancelled?

Donegal students among those calling for Leaving Cert 2020 to be cancelled - do you agree?
I believe the Leaving Cert should go ahead on July 29 with two weeks of classroom time beforehand
I believe the Leaving Cert should go ahead on July 29 but I think classroom time is too much of a risk
I don't think the Leaving Cert should go ahead. Predictive grades should be used instead
I don't think the Leaving Cert should go ahead. Students should be offered their first choice college places as far as possible
Pressure is mounting on Minister For Education and Skills Joe McHugh to cancel the Leaving Cert and instead used predicted grades.
Many say the plan to start the state exams on July 29 is causing undue stress and could seriously impact the mental health of our young people.
What do you think?
