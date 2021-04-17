Should parking fees be charged at the world-famous Sliabh Liag cliffs?

Visitors to Sliabh Liag will have to pay to use the two car parks closest to the world-famous cliffs.

Councillors approved the draft bylaws for the charges at Tuesday’s Donegal Municipal District Council meeting.



There will be three car parks on site, with various rates of up to €15 per day being charged to park a car. However, the car park farthest from the cliffs will remain free of charge.

There will be no charges for local people who visit Sliabh Liag.