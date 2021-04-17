Should parking fees be charged at the world-famous Sliabh Liag cliffs?

Contact
There will be three car parks on site, with various rates of up to €15 per day being charged for cars
Visitors to Sliabh Liag will have to pay to use the two car parks closest to the world-famous cliffs.
Councillors approved the draft bylaws for the charges at Tuesday’s Donegal Municipal District Council meeting.
There will be three car parks on site, with various rates of up to €15 per day being charged to park a car. However, the car park farthest from the cliffs will remain free of charge.
There will be no charges for local people who visit Sliabh Liag.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
There will be three car parks on site, with various rates of up to €15 per day being charged for cars
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.