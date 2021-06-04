POLL: Staycation or foreign travel - What holiday plans do the people of Donegal have for 2021?

Will you be going on holiday this year?
I am planning a sun holiday during 2021
I intend to travel abroad to visit family this year
I will be holidaying in Ireland this year
I will not be taking any holidays in 2021
When it comes to holidays, Ireland has it all - except for reliable weather!
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, many people are planning a staycation while others are hoping for the opportunity to soak up some sunshine abroad.
What are your plans? Let us know by taking part in our Readers Poll.
