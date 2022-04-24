Gallery: Launch of the Bostik All-Ireland Confined Finals in Ballyshannon

The Bostik All-Ireland Confined Finals got underway at the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon on Friday. The finals, hosted by Ballyshannon Drama Society in the Abbey Arts Centre, were launched at Dorrian’s Imperial Hotel in Ballyshannon and will run until Saturday, April 30. Limited booking is available via the Abbey Arts Centre website abbeycentre.ie.
PICTURES: THOMAS GALLAGHER
CLICK ON NEXT OR < > TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM THE LAUNCH
Festival director John Travers pictured with his wife Maureen and Moya Ferguson (committee members) at the official opening in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel of the Bostik sponsored All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals
