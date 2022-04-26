Gallery: 100 kids take part in Urban Adventure Sports taster in Letterkenny

Around 100 young people took part in the Urban Adventure Sports taster session at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny on Friday afternoon.

The free event, which was organised by Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP), provided an opportunity for boys and girls to experience skateboarding, scooting, and graffiti art.

"The session went extremely well and the good weather was a big help, too," commented Kirsty Browne, project coordinator with Donegal Sports Partnership.



"A total of 93 registered over the course of the four hours for the three workshops, so we were more or less at maximum capacity. We had participants from all over the county which was pleasing. We were also delighted with the diversity of the participants including our new friends from Ukraine. Skateboarding was the most popular of the three workshops and it would be great to organise a separate skateboarding session towards the end of the summer," the coordinator added.

Friday's event was part of a bigger Urban Adventure Sports programme being coordinated by DSP which is supported by Sport Ireland's Dormant Account Funding and Dormant Accounts and Donegal County Council. The aim of the programne is to provide more opportunities for adventure-type sports in urban settings. Letterkenny Town Park, which will see additional facilities developed later in the year, will host activities skating, BMX biking, scooting and orienteering in the future.