Search

26 Apr 2022

Gallery: 100 kids take part in Urban Adventure Sports taster in Letterkenny

The free event, which was organised by Donegal Sports Partnership, provided an opportunity for boys and girls to experience skateboarding, scooting, and graffiti art

Reporter:

Contributor

26 Apr 2022 3:48 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Around 100 young people took part in the Urban Adventure Sports taster session at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny on Friday afternoon.

The free event, which was organised by Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP), provided an opportunity for boys and girls to experience skateboarding, scooting, and graffiti art.

CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL SERIES OF PHOTOS

"The session went extremely well and the good weather was a big help, too," commented Kirsty Browne, project coordinator with Donegal Sports Partnership.

"A total of 93 registered over the course of the four hours for the three workshops, so we were more or less at maximum capacity. We had participants from all over the county which was pleasing. We were also delighted with the diversity of the participants including our new friends from Ukraine. Skateboarding was the most popular of the three workshops and it would be great to organise a separate skateboarding session towards the end of the summer," the coordinator added. 

Friday's event was part of a bigger Urban Adventure Sports programme being coordinated by DSP which is supported by Sport Ireland's Dormant Account Funding and Dormant Accounts and Donegal County Council. The aim of the programne is to provide more opportunities for adventure-type sports in urban settings. Letterkenny Town Park, which will see additional facilities developed later in the year, will host activities skating, BMX biking, scooting and orienteering in the future. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media