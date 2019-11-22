Letterkenny Rotary Club fundraiser in aid of Dyslexia is a big success

There was a big turnout for the Letterkenny Rotary Club's Winter Woolies 5k run and walk in aid of the Dyslexia (Letterkenny branch).

The race was run in associated with Diver's Hyundai which was the headquarters for the event.

After the post-event refreshments the presentations took place.

The full results are posted below.

Winter Woolie Warmer

Dyslexia 5k 2019

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 152 Martin Cunningham M MO Tir Conaill 16:45,1

2. 135 Gavin McCullagh M MO Lifford AC 17:17,6

3. 155 Peter O'Donnell M MO Milford AC 17:36,6

4. 154 Joe Gibbons M MO Milford AC 17:52,8

5. 198 John McClafferty M M40 Milford AC 17:55,2

6. 174 Paul McKelvey M MO Rosses AC 18:20,2

7. 144 Dean Toland M MO Finn Valley AC 18:23,8

8. 145 Darren Toland M MO Finn Valley AC 18:27,4

9. 203 Damian Murphy M M40 Raphoe Road Runners 18:40,7

10. 175 Declan Gallagher M MO Rosses AC 19:00,3

11. 199 Darren Murray M MO Milford AC 19:02,8

12. 232 Patrick Trimble M M40 Rosses AC 19:02,8

13. 245 Liam Ferry M M40 Letterkenny AC 19:25,2

14. 213 Nakita Burke F FO Letterkenny AC 19:30,9

15. 106 Eimear Wiseman F FO Letterkenny AC 19:33,4

16. 235 Luke Daly M MO 19:56,7

17. 234 Michael Black M MO 20:00,8

18. 113 Brendan Mc Bride M M50 24/7 Triathlon 20:11,8

19. 186 Pauric Boyle M MO 20:17,9

20. 165 Dessie Gallen M M40 Pro Fitness 20:21,7

21. 161 Ciaran O'Donnell M M50 Letterkenny AC 20:27,2

22. 196 Garvan Patterson M MO 20:29,0

23. 137 Robert Kavanagh M M50 Letterkenny AC 20:29,0

24. 251 John Daly M M40 20:30,7

25. 108 Martin Rodgers M MO 20:30,7

26. 243 Fionnuala Larkin F FO 24 7 Tri 20:33,3

27. 266 Seamus Morrison M M50 Letterkenny AC 20:34,7

28. 132 Kathleen McNulty F F40 Finn Valley AC 20:36,6

29. 129 Barry Gallagher M M40 Finn Valley AC 20:37,6

30. 205 Patrick Mc Gowan M MO Pacers 20:42,9

31. 133 Shaun McGlynn M MO Pro Fitness 20:45,5

32. 131 Martina Quinn F FO Pro Fitness 20:46,6

33. 209 Mark McFadden M M40 Letterkenny AC 20:50,4

34. 138 Paul O Donnell M MO 24/7 Triathlon 20:53,0

35. 153 Martin McDaid M MO Pro Fitness 20:57,2

36. 171 Seamus McAteer M M40 Strabane-Lifford 20:59,7

37. 201 Shaun Cannon M MO 21:01,6

38. 139 Lee Haughey M MO 24 7 Tri 21:01,8

39. 130 Conor McGlynn M MO Pro Fitness 21:15,3

40. 127 Shaun Mc Daid M MO 21:16,2

41. 255 Leigh Crerand M MO 21:19,5

42. 252 Paul Cullen M M40 24/7 Triathlon 21:26,5

43. 227 Noel Mc Cormick M M40 Pacers 21:28,0

44. 182 Aidan McFadden M MO 24 7 Tri 21:29,1

45. 162 Eugene O'Donnell M MO 24 7 Tri 21:30,9

46. 103 Terance Boyle M MO 21:32,1

47. 185 N.N. 185 21:33,9

48. 167 Kieran Coyle M M40 Pro Fitness 21:35,4

49. 212 Donal Haughey M M50 Tir Conaill 21:36,6

50. 136 Paul Harris M M50 Letterkenny AC 21:39,1

51. 219 Gerard Mc Connell M M40 Swanlings 21:44,2

52. 170 Paul Duddy M M50 Melvin WSK 21:45,3

53. 253 Margaret Kelly F F40 24/7 Triathlon 21:54,0

54. 247 D M M50 Letterkenny AC 21:54,1

55. 206 Liam Golden M MO Swanlings 21:54,9

56. 107 Karl Sweeney M M40 21:57,8

57. 125 Paul Lynch M MO 21:58,4

58. 188 Eimear Gormley F FO 22:01,0

59. 169 Fintan Doherty M MO Pro Fitness 22:03,8

60. 121 Daithí Gallagher F FO 22:05,6

61. 242 David Larkin M M40 22:06,9

62. 263 Noel Lynch M M50 Letterkenny AC 22:20,3

63. 177 Ronan Irwin M MO 22:22,0

64. 189 Patrick Morning M M50 22:24,4

65. 178 Noel Irwin M M40 22:25,3

66. 176 Killian Tully M M40 22:35,2

67. 159 Terence Quinn M M50 RAPHOE Road Runners 22:39,2

68. 210 Eugene McGinley M M50 Swanlings 22:46,4

69. 143 David Gallen M MO Red Hughes 22:51,3

70. 142 Stephen Gallen M MO Pro Fitness 22:51,8

71. 215 Seamus Diver M M40 23:01,4

72. 151 Brian McBride M M50 Letterkenny AC 23:08,6

73. 275 Anthony McGrenara M MO Rushe Fitness 23:32,6

74. 120 Lee Gildea M MO Letterkenny AC 23:35,2

75. 229 Matthew Dorian M MO 23:39,5

76. 231 Evan Bonnar M MO 23:48,8

77. 230 Pat Bonnar M M40 23:49,7

78. 128 Danny Mc Daid M MO 24/7 Triathlon 23:50,0

79. 118 Richard Raymond M M50 Letterkenny AC 23:50,1

80. 105 Theresa Wiseman F F50 Letterkenny AC 23:59,8

81. 246 Kevin Lynch M M50 24:04,0

82. 112 Bridgeen Doherty F F40 Run for Fun 24:04,3

83. 114 Sean Diver M M50 24:06,1

84. 111 Hannah Mc Cloy F FO Milford AC 24:11,4

85. 126 Nathan Cole M MO Pro Fitness 24:12,3

86. 157 Donna Barron F FO Pro Fitness 24:23,5

87. 158 Paul Barron M M40 Pro Fitness 24:24,0

88. 224 Fergal Callan M M40 Mates AC 24:29,5

89. 228 Angela Doran F F40 24:30,2

90. 240 Sean McCrudden M M50 24:33,7

91. 238 John Ward M M50 Tir Conaill 24:38,2

92. 156 Anne Marie Lynch F F40 Pro Fitness 24:42,4

93. 202 Shaun Murray M MO 24:45,6

94. 200 Hugh Allan M M50 RAPHOE Road Runners 24:52,6

95. 256 Dara Dunner F F50 Letterkenny AC 24:57,8

96. 101 Jonny Stewart M MO 25:17,5

97. 211 Shaun O'Donnell M M50 Swanlings 25:29,0

98. 208 Pat Meehan M M40 RAPHOE Road Runners 25:36,0

99. 239 Caroline Ward F F40 Tir Conaill 25:36,3

100. 197 Deirdre Horan F FO Pro Fitness 25:36,4

101. 168 Philip Browne M M40 24 7 Tri 25:37,0

102. 187 Anthony Mc Glynn M MO Run for Fun 25:53,6

103. 146 Amy McNulty F FO Pro Fitness 25:54,0

104. 207 Eugene Mc Ginley M M50 Raphoe Road Runners 26:00,5

105. 180 Cathal McGarvey M MO 26:01,7

106. 104 Anne Robinson F FO 24/7 Triathlon 26:04,7

107. 173 Eunan Russell M MO 24 7 Tri 26:05,9

108. 244 Gloria Donaghey F F50 Finn Valley AC 26:17,1

109. 192 Sarah Robinson F FO Letterkenny AC 26:18,6

110. 193 Philip Robinson M M40 24/7 Triathlon 26:20,6

111. 216 Peter Muldoon M M40 26:26,3

112. 166 Paddy McGuinness M MO Park Runners 26:36,6

113. 183 Mary Gallagher F F50 Letterkenny Park Runners 26:40,5

114. 261 Amy Wilson F FO 26:45,6

115. 262 Joe Winston M MO 26:46,1

116. 254 Niamh Mc Daid F FO Letterkenny AC 26:47,3

117. 115 Joseph Casey M M50 26:55,4

118. 278 Rory Callaghan M MO 26:56,6

119. 277 Gerard Callaghan M MO 26:56,6

120. 237 Noreen Sharkey F F50 Letterkenny Park Runners 27:15,7

121. 141 Katrina Doherty F FO 27:16,9

122. 140 Pat McKenna M M40 Letterkenny AC 27:17,6

123. 102 Andrzey Urban M M50 27:19,9

124. 269 Barry Orr M M40 28:11,6

125. 195 Jack Gildea M MO Glenswilly 28:36,3

126. 122 Leanne Mc Connell F FO Pro Fitness 28:36,7

127. 194 Niall Gildea M MO 28:38,5

128. 241 Ruth McCrudden F F50 28:44,9

129. 123 Kelly Mc Garroll F FO Pro Fitness 28:51,4

130. 220 Declan Black M MO Run for Fun 28:58,2

131. 117 Damian Mc Cauley M MO 29:52,8

132. 134 Margaret Coyle F F40 Run for Fun 29:53,2

133. 116 Kevin Bradley M MO 29:53,6

134. 119 Ciaran Boyle M MO Eco Atlantic Adventures 30:11,2

135. 236 Martina McBrearty F F50 Letterkenny Park Runners 31:29,2

136. 172 Gerard Sharkey M M50 Swanlings 31:55,8

137. 217 Eamon Friel M MO 32:12,0

138. 250 Ann Strain F F50 Convoy AC 32:25,1

139. 279 Pamela Boyle F FO 33:11,9

140. 124 Sinead Doherty F FO Pro Fitness 33:16,7

141. 281 Laurence Mc Namee M MO 34:48,0

142. 164 Geraldine McTeague F F50 Park Runners 34:48,7

143. 223 Cillian Walsh M MO Gaelscoil adhamhain 35:28,6

144. 249 Fiona McGarvey F FO 35:31,9

145. 222 Rian Walsh M MO Gaelscoil Adhamhain 36:04,4

146. 221 Elainne Walsh F FO Rushe Fitness 36:04,6

147. 218 Edel Friel F FO 36:17,9

148. 264 Caoimhe Crossan F FO 36:41,8

149. 265 Patrick O'Brien M MO 36:41,9

150. 276 Sharon Curran F FO 37:06,0

151. 226 evelyn Harris F F40 38:27,4

152. 225 Gavin Harris M MO 38:28,6

153. 233 Lorraine Mc Brearty F FO 39:03,0

154. 248 Jayne McIlwaine F F40 39:04,0

155. 214 Barry Mulligan M MO 39:24,6

156. 184 Jacqui Patton F F40 40:15,3

157. 179 N.N. 179 40:44,8

158. 181 Wendy McGarvey F FO 40:52,1

159. 267 Marjorie Morrison F F50 41:16,1

160. 271 Sophie Whoriskey F FO 44:10,3

161. 163 Betty McKinley F F50 44:43,4

162. 258 Claire Neely F FO Cranford AC 47:02,2

163. 259 Marie Ronaghan F FO Cranford AC 47:02,6

164. 272 Sinead McDaid F FO 48:03,7

165. 273 Aoibheann McDaid F FO 48:04,3

166. 274 Peter McDaid M MO 48:04,8

167. 109 Sarah Mc Cloy F FO 48:48,5

168. 110 Helen Mc Cloy F F50 48:50,4

169. 160 Olive Doherty F FO 48:59,6

170. 257 Catherine Cronin F FO 49:01,2

171. 280 Val Cronin M M50 49:12,2

172. 270 Dympna Whoriskey F F50 49:13,9

173. 190 Molly Robinson F FO Letterkenny AC 50:00,0

174. 191 Elaine Robinson F F40 50:00,0