WATCH: Off-roading event in Donegal produces plenty of challenges - and excitement

Off-roading in Donegal may not be that well known - but it looks set to increase in popularity.

And the competition held in Inishowen earlier this year for the charity Richard Orr Memorial Trophy produced plenty of challenges, and excitement.

Indeed, some of the highlights can be seen in this video posted in the past week on social media by the Cormac McGarrigle 'Off-Roading Donegal' youtube channel.

The event sees competitors engaged in a green lane / navigation hunt both on and off road.