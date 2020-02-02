Watch: Donegal flavour to the Oscars of the line dancing world

Contact
The Crystal Boot Awards - the Oscars of the line dancing world - have been taking place this weekend.
More than 1000 dancers from across the world have been going through their moves at the Norbreck Castle Hotel in the English seaside resort of Blackpool.
The dance “Home To Donegal” was taught today and the music is by Nathan Carter. It was choreographed by Niels Poulsen (Denmark) and Heather Barton (Scotland) with Gary Lafferty being the DJ. You can watch it here.
Indeed, Gary Lafferty has posted a number of videos of Country Music concerts and line dance events.
