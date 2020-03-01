Watch: Big turnout for Donegal charity tractor run in aid of national school

Contact
There was a big turnout for a charity tractor run on Sunday afternoon which was held to help raise funds for Drumkeen National School.
Despite the mixed weather, it was a very enjoyable occasion. More than 50 tractors took part, making it quite a spectacle.
The tractor run started at Rosie Bonnar's, Drumkeen and finished at Drumkeen National School. The organisers would like to thank all who attended or who supported the event in any way. Video by Brian McDaid
