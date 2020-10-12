Beautiful video highlights strong tradition of weaving in Donegal

Contact
Louis Hemmings undertook a week-long weaving internship with Brenda Hewitt who is based in Gortahork.
The reason Louis wanted to learn the art of weaving, was in honour of his parents, Alan and Joy Hemmings who set up Donegal Design hand weaving in 1951, at Croveigh, in the hills above Loch Anure.
This short video depicts Louis begin his internship, enjoy some homemade soup and culminate his internship having tailored a colourful scarf. The video shows the process from begining to end.
Please enjoy Learning to Weave with Brenda Hewitt, Feb 2020.
