Watch: Donegal flavour to new traditional music series

Donegal musicians will feature prominently in a new four-part series about traditional music, called Struth, on TG4.

Narrated by legendary singer Maighread Ní Dhomhnaill of the iconic band Skara Brae, the series shows that traditional music is as much at home amongst the side-streets of Belfast or the Industrial suburbs of Glasgow as it is under the shadow of Errigal Mountain or on the Isle of Skye.

In the second episode on Sunday, February 28, at 9.30pm Donegal fiddler Megan Nic Fhionnghaile, from Gaoth Dobhair, who is the current Ulster senior fiddle champion and hails from a long line of fiddlers and singers, will feature.

Growing up, Megan was surrounded with songs and music from her area having her great-grandad, Joe Jack being a well-known fiddle player of the area and her Grandmother and her siblings being singers.

Megan attends the University of Limerick and has just finished her second year studying Irish Music there.

A finalist in the All Ireland Fleadh, she is active performing at festivals and sessions around Ireland and has teaching experience in her local community.

Also featured is Ciarán Ó Maonaigh, also from Gaoth Dobhair, who was one of Megan’s first mentors.

Sturth looks at the here and now, it’s a debt to the past masters, known and unknown, and to the bright future flowing ahead of us.

The word Sruth beautifully describes the centuries-old movement of people, language and culture across the Straits of Moyle, the shortest distance between Ireland and Scotland.

That musical flow is captured in the series which is being broadcast on TG4 and also BBC Alba in February in which eight of the finest young traditional musicians from Ireland and Scotland get the chance to show their prodigious talents while getting to play with some of traditional music’s more established A-listers such as Julie Fowlis, Bríd Harper, Phil Cunningham, Niall Vallely, and Tiarnán Ó Duinnchinn.