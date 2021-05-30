Watch: Artist encourages people to visit his art gallery in Gaoth Dobhair

An artist who moved from England to Gaoth Dobhair is deriving inspiration from his picturesque surroundings and the Irish language.
Fran O'Boyle began working in his studio which is located outside his quaint cottage in Min a' Cuinge a week ago.
Previous to that he had worked in his kitchen where he was content with the light. He named his new studio where he currently exhibits, and works - Dánlann an Chistin.
A sign on the road invites people to visit the gallery to see his art.
The walls are covered with impressive pieces of art. His style varies depending on what he is working on.
One common thread runs through the impressive work - a love of his surroundings and the Irish language.
