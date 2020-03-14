Contact
During the present coronavirus crisis, we will be bringing you updates from the various sectors that form an integral part of the business and community in Donegal.
This morning we speak to Elaine McInaw, sales director of the Abbey and Central Hotels in Donegal and a mother who has already experienced cancellations from overseas markets.
Elaine has stressed that it is business as usual at the moment and that they are putting the strongest emphasis on both their staff and guests.
Listen to what Elaine has to say @donegallive.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.