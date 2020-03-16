Watch: Donegal butcher says 4 customers at a time but offering home deliveries

Contact
An award winning Donegal Town based butcher, Keith Walsh of EWS traditional butchers, is reassuring customers and the wider Donegal public that there is plenty of food in the supply chain.
He said that like hundreds of businesses throughout the county, they, as a business, were trying to respond in the best way they could to the evolving situation.
This includes free home delivery or to ring in with a delivery and a member of staff will come out to the car to give it to the customer.
"We are encouraging our customers to continue to self-isolating and adhering to the social distancing measures so to help we are introducing measures for your safety and that of our staff.
"There will be a maximum of four customers to be allowed in the shop at any one time We are encouraging customers to call us or text us their orders and payment can be processed over the phone.
"We will strive to deliver to everyone's needs and adhere to all measures necessary at this time," he said.
Customers were thanked for their continuing support.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.