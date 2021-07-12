LISTEN: Cllr Ian McGarvey commended by Seanad members as being 'probably the oldest public representative at local level since the foundation of the State' on his 91st birthday

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Councillor Ian McGarvey was heartily congratulated by Seanad members today, Monday, on his 91st birthday. 

Cllr Ian McGarvey is well-known throughout the county. He is very much associated with politics at a local level in Donegal. At the age of 82, Cllr McGarvey became Ireland's oldest Mayor and Donegal County Council's first Independent Mayor in June 2013. 

Having served as mayor of the county, the Ramelton-based public representative became Mayor of Letterkenny in June 2018. He became Ireland's oldest ever general election candidate at the 2016 election at the age of 85. 

Speaking in Seanad Éireann today, Senator Victor Boyhan said: "When someone gets elected at 73 - it all puts in perspective for us who would be thinking maybe we should be retiring at 73 and when you become the chair of the council at 82 you know that you are putting in a long haul. 

"We wish Ian a very happy birthday as probably the oldest public representative at local level since the foundation of the state."

The leader of the Seanad, Senator Eileen Flynn commended Cllr Ian McGarvey on his successful political career and said a letter would be sent to him on behalf of the Seanad.

