WATCH: A stunning performance in Donegal Church

Contact
Michael English captivated the packed church this evening in St Anne's in Ballyshannon with his superb Christmas Concert
More known for his country music the Kildare man proved that his repertoire is much more expansive as he gave superb renditions of The First Noel, How Great Thou Art, Silent Night as well as singing some of his earlier hits
Michael had a superb band with him which included Matt McGranaghan as well as old friends Keith and Lorraine from the showband days
Let's have more of this - a great night of entertainment, great acoustics and a superb venue
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.