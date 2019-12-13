WATCH: A stunning performance in Donegal Church

Michael English captivated the packed church this evening in St Anne's in Ballyshannon with his superb Christmas Concert

More known for his country music the Kildare man proved that his repertoire is much more expansive as he gave superb renditions of The First Noel, How Great Thou Art, Silent Night as well as singing some of his earlier hits

Michael had a superb band with him which included Matt McGranaghan as well as old friends Keith and Lorraine from the showband days

Let's have more of this - a great night of entertainment, great acoustics and a superb venue