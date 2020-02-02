This weekend The Abbey Hotel in Donegal drew big crowds to the town as it celebrated 10 years of hosting successful country music weekends.

Fans came from all parts of the country to enjoy the famous Donegal hospitality which augurs well for the hospitality industry given that is only the first weekend in February.

Willie Carty, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, had something to celebrate in the Abbey as well as today marked his 17th year managing Mike Denver who had the Abbey hopping this afternoon with all age groups.