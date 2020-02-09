Casey claims being blocked out by facebook was a factor in his poor showing in Donegal

Former Presidential candidate Peter Casey had a disappointing result in the Donegal constituency, coming in 11th of 13 candidates.

According to the final tally figures, he got 1,142 first preference votes.

Interviewed at the count centre in Letterkenny, he felt that the fact he was blocked from facebook for several days was a factor.

He also suggested that another general election could yet be on the cards.

Meanwhile, as the country now heads into new territory politically, he is heading off to Iceland - where he will watch developments with interest.

He has also not ruled out a return to politics.