Donegal constituency: Independent candidate John O'Donnell vows that he will contest general election again next time around

Colourful Independent candidate John O'Donnell has vowed that he will be back to contest the next general election.

The Kilmacrennan based public representative was seventh of 13 candidates in the five-seat Donegal constituency.

His vote in the Letterkenny-Milford area was not as strong as he would have liken, and will prevent him from being in the running for the final seat.

However, he was well pleased with the vote that he had got and he pointed out that the Sinn Fein surge had impacted on his share of the vote.