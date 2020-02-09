Watch: McConalogue hopeful of retaining Donegal seat

Fianna Fáil spokesman of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is hopeful that he can retain his seat in the Donegal constituency.

But he acknowledges that it is going to be a close battle for the seats behind Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn of Sinn Féin, who were both elected on the first count.

Regarding who forms the next government, he said that we will have to wait and see who things pan out.