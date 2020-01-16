WATCH: Lough Swilly ferry test run 1991

Contact
With the future long-term future of the vital Lough Swilly ferry service all but secured, Donegal Live has delved into the archives to take a look at a test trip the vessel made in July 1991.
Earlier this week it was confirmed that changes to the terms under which the Lough Swilly ferry contract is advertised had been made.
Donegal County Council confirmed that it is inviting tenders for the service linking Buncrana and Rathmullan, later this month.
The initial contract will be for a three year period, with the possibility of extending the contract for further periods of three years, two years and two years based on agreement with the provider.
CREDIT: Seamus O'Donnell, YouTube.
