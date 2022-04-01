Watch: Tobin glad to get over the first hurdle in Ulster U-20 championship

Kieran Tobin says Donegal don't tend to sit well with comfortable leads in the wake of the Ulster U-20 win over Armagh.
Gary Duffy's side were 1-7 to 0-1 in front at half-time in miserable conditions in Ballybofey and although Armagh did make a fist of it in the second half, the home side were winners on a scoreline 1-13 to 0-9.
"We weren't fantastic on the scorebaoard in the first half but we were happy with how it went," Tobin said afterwards. "Comfortable leads and us just don't seem to sit well. We've been caught before at minor and last years so it's something we need to work on. You can see in the first half there was a bit of learning there.
