Search

02 Apr 2022

Watch: Tobin glad to get over the first hurdle in Ulster U-20 championship

Donegal ran out winners against Armagh in the quarter-final in Ballybofey

Reporter:

Alan Foley

01 Apr 2022 10:54 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Kieran Tobin says Donegal don't tend to sit well with comfortable leads in the wake of the Ulster U-20 win over Armagh.

Gary Duffy's side were 1-7 to 0-1 in front at half-time in miserable conditions in Ballybofey and although Armagh did make a fist of it in the second half, the home side were winners on a scoreline 1-13 to 0-9.

Donegal off and running in Ulster U-20 championship with win over Armagh

Gary Duffy's side can now look forward to the provincial semi-final against the winners of Down and Tyrone

"We weren't fantastic on the scorebaoard in the first half but we were happy with how it went," Tobin said afterwards. "Comfortable leads and us just don't seem to sit well. We've been caught before at minor and last years so it's something we need to work on. You can see in the first half there was a bit of learning there.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media