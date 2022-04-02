Watch: Luke Barrett as Donegal turn focus onto Ulster U-17 Championship

In the end, Donegal manager Luke Barrett won't be losing any sleep that his side were just short of a place in the final of the Jim McGuigan Cup.
Barrett's side won three of their four springtime outings in the competition, the third this afternoon against Sligo at MacCumhaill Park, only to fall just short of the Derry side they beat away last week on score difference.
"The second half was decent," Barrett said. "Overall, we wouldn't be too happy with it. But I felt we were the superior team. Sligo controlled the last eight or nine minutes of the first half. But we did well in the second half. We wanted to prepare for Ulster championship."
Donegal begin their Ulster campaign on Saturday, April 23, against the winners of the preliminary round tie between Down and Fermanagh.
