Watch: Barrett says Donegal U-17's are 'not going to be resting on their laurels'

Donegal opened their Ulster U-17 Championship in style this afternoon with a comprehensive win over Fermanagh.
Luke Barrett's side were relentless in their 4-15 to 0-5 win at MacCumhaill Park.
"We were reasonably happy with it," he said. "There's lots of learning but to fair to the lads there's been a lot of hard work put in over the last couple of months. Fermanagh had that championship experience from last week, so for us it was always going to be a little nervy. Our work-rate was very impressive but we're not going to be resting on our laurels."
The community resilience training to help families to manage and respond to stress will be delivered online over a four-week period
Kayleigh Boyle, Ava Kennedy, Scott Browne and Maeve McCauley from Abbey Vocational School who have worked on the Commotion in the Ocean project
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.