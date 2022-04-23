Search

23 Apr 2022

Watch: Barrett says Donegal U-17's are 'not going to be resting on their laurels'

Manager Luke Barrett saw his team put on an excellent showing against a Fermanagh side who had beaten Down last week in the preliminary round of the Ulster U-17 Championship

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

23 Apr 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal opened their Ulster U-17 Championship in style this afternoon with a comprehensive win over Fermanagh.

Luke Barrett's side were relentless in their 4-15 to 0-5 win at MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal minors annihilate Fermanagh with magnificent performance in MacCumhaill Park

Daithi Gildea from Glenswilly was the star of the show with 2-6

"We were reasonably happy with it," he said. "There's lots of learning but to fair to the lads there's been a lot of hard work put in over the last couple of months. Fermanagh had that championship experience from last week, so for us it was always going to be a little nervy. Our work-rate was very impressive but we're not going to be resting on our laurels."

Local News

