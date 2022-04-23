Donegal minors annihilate Fermanagh with magnificent performance in MacCumhaill Park

Donegal had just far too much for a disappointing Fermanagh in the Electric Ireland Ulster championship in Ballybofey.

Donegal 4-15

Fermanagh 0-5

The Donegal men had 12 points to spare in their league encounter but it was felt after Fermanagh defeated Down in the preliminary round last weekend, that they would put up a better show.

But it was Donegal, and especially full-forward Daithi Gildea, who dominated this game. Gildea was supreme notching 2-6 while they had stars all over the field with nine different scorers.

The 22-point win didn't flatter Donegal, such was their dominance.

Donegal dominated possession in the opening half on the sunshine in MacCumhaill Park but they found scoring difficult. They had three first quarter wides but they also had three points on the board.

Daithi Gildea, the best Donegal player in the opening half, set them on their way in the fifth minute converting a free.

Donal Gallagher had a goal chance which was blocked before Mark McDevitt and Finbar Roarty added further points.

Kealan Fitzpatrick got a flat looking Fermanagh on the board on 16 minutes but Donegal really came to life in the second quarter. Sean McLaughlin added a Donegal point before Gildea struck for the first Donegal goal, availing of a very poor Fermanagh kick-out, who played a one-two with Padraig Coyle, to slide home on 22 minutes.

Fi ve minutes from the break Gildea added another point from play before Fermanagh had a goal chance, Cian O'Brien getting in behind the Donegal defence but Zach Conlon was out quickly to block at the expense of a '45'.

Daithi Gildea fired over a free after the hard-working Karl Joseph Molloy was fouled while Cian O'Brien had the final score of the half from a free to leave it Donegal 1-6, Fermanagh 0-2 at the break.

The game was over as a contest inside two minutes of the restart as Donegal struck for two goals. Lorcan McGee won the throw-in and played a one-two with Padraig Coyle to slide home on 20 seconds.

Kealan Fitzpatrick had a good Fermanagh point but Donegal were in again immediately with Daithi Gildea rounding his man and firing to the roof of the net.

Zach Conlon made a great save to deny Tiernan Wray. Donegal were denied a goal chance when Karl Joseph Molloy sent Mark McDevitt through but the Fermanagh 'keeper did well to save at the expense of a '45', which was pointed by Cian McMenamin. While Kealan Fitzpatrick replied Donegal reeled off points from Karl Joseph Molloy (free), Gildea and Mark McDevitt. Gildea added a free on 45 minutes to take his personal tally to 2-6.

Finbar Roarty and Sean Martin both added late points as both sides emptied their benches. And in added time Kevin Lynch was on hand to palm home a fourth goal.

Donegal scorers: Daithi Gildea 2-6,3f; Lorcan McGee and Kevin Lynch 1-0 each; Mark McDevitt 0-3; Finbar Roarty 0-2; , Sean McLaughlin, Karl Joseph Molloy (f), Sean Martin and Cian McMenamin (45) 0-1 each.

Fermanagh scorers: Kealan Fitzpatrick 0-3; Cian O'Brien 0-1,f; Mattie McDermott 0-1.

DONEGAL: Zach Conlon; Shaun McMenamin, Niall Prenderville, Donal Gallagher; Finbar Roarty, Eoghan Kelly, Sean Martin; Cian McMenamin, Lorcan McGee; Karl Joseph Molloy, Conor McGinty, Sean McLaughlin; Mark McDevitt, Daithi Gildea, Ryan Barrett.

Subs: Padraig Coyle for Barrett (18); Odhran Doherty for C McMenamin (46); Cian McGee for S McLaughlin (49); Kevin Lynch for Gildea; Eoghan Scott for Roarty (both 55)

FERMANAGH: Shea McElroy; Cal McAnespy, Lanty Feely, Rees Love; Caolan Brennan, Oisin Swift, Kai McGoldrick; Conor O'Hanlon, Liam McEnri; Tiernan Wray, Cian O'Brien, Kealan Fitzpatrick; Luke McAnespy, Mattie McDermott, Michael Burns.

Subs: Tiarnan McKenna for L McAnespy; Shaun McCarron for McEnri; Shea Deazley for McGoldrick(both 46); Lochlainn King for Wray; Caolan Rooney for Burns (both 55)

REFEREE: Conall Roberts (Antrim)