Watch: Captain Gallagher content to get off and running in Ulster championship

Donal Gallagher had the honour of following in clubmate Michael Murphy's footsteps in captaining Donegal.
On Saturday, Gallagher, who plays for Glenswilly, led out Donegal for their Ulster U-17 quarter-final against Fermanagh, which they won on a resounding 4-15 to 0-5 scoreline, with another clubmate, Daithi Gildea, putting in an excellent showing to kick 2-6.
"It's always nice to get a championship win in Ballybofey," Gallagher said. "As soon as that first goal went in we got going. Daithi had a good game. There's night and day between championship and league and we have a lot to improve on."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.