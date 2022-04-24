Watch: Ryan McHugh commends Donegal's composure in win over Armagh

Ryan McHugh was named as the BBC man of the match in Donegal's Ulster SFC win over Armagh in Ballybofey.
Declan Bonner's side put in a fine showing to win 1-16 to 0-12 with Patrick McBreaty's goal 12 minutes into the second half, having led 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time.
"We got off to a good start," McHugh said. "We were three up at half-time and we felt it could be more. Armagh had a good phase at the start of the second half we showed composure later on. We got the right players on the ball."
Irish Water's plans for a wastewater treatment plant near Rathmullan have been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála
The Fusion Bistro in Killybegs is closing with the rise in costs since the beginning of the year blamed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.