03 May 2022

Watch: Galway is calling for Glenfin and Danielle McGinley

The Glenfin corner-forward played a huge part in her side's victory over Termon in the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta ladies final in Portsalon

Alan Foley

03 May 2022 10:25 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Glenfin will be on their travels to the west on June Bank Holiday weekend for the national finals of the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

That's because of their win in the Donegal final in Portsalon on Monday, where they staved off a brave challenge from Termon who came from 10 points down at one stage to trail by just the one. However, Glenfin regained control late on to post victory on a 2-12 to 3-5 scoreline. 

Glenfin hold their nerve to beat Termon in Comórtas ladies senior final

Both sides had their moments in a very entertaining final in Portsalon, with Glenfin's fine start something Termon will end up cursing

Danielle McGinley scored 1-3 in the win and is looking forward to next month's finals in Leitir Mor with the current county champions.

"Termon came back into it and they're a great side," she said. "The girls stood up and even though the county girls are a great asset but we're a family. Katie Long came back on the livened us up. We're looking forward to Galway now.

