Watch: Galway is calling for Glenfin and Danielle McGinley

Glenfin will be on their travels to the west on June Bank Holiday weekend for the national finals of the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.
That's because of their win in the Donegal final in Portsalon on Monday, where they staved off a brave challenge from Termon who came from 10 points down at one stage to trail by just the one. However, Glenfin regained control late on to post victory on a 2-12 to 3-5 scoreline.
Danielle McGinley scored 1-3 in the win and is looking forward to next month's finals in Leitir Mor with the current county champions.
"Termon came back into it and they're a great side," she said. "The girls stood up and even though the county girls are a great asset but we're a family. Katie Long came back on the livened us up. We're looking forward to Galway now.
Shaun Laverty, Shaun Duffy, Alice Gildea, Monica Doherty, Ciaran O Neill and JC Bonar with selection of Awards won on the One Act Drama Festival Circuit
