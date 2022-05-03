Search

03 May 2022

Watch: Galway weekend will be good for team bonding, says Eunan Doherty

Naomh Conaill were the winners of the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta and now face into the national finals weekend in Leitir Móir

Alan Foley

03 May 2022 8:22 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Eunan Doherty was the latest Naomh Conaill player to lift a trophy for the Glenties-based club on Monday, when they came up trumps in the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta in Fanad.

Naomh Conaill were winners against Ardara on a scoreline of 1-6 to 0-6 at Portsalon, with Ciaran Brennan scoring the only goal of the game.

Naomh Conaill once more Donegal's Comórtas kings

Martin Regan's side won the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta senior crown with a three-point win over Ardara

"Its nice to get something back to the town and we've a weekend to look forward to in Galway," Doherty said with Leitir Móir the destination on June Bank Holiday weekend. "We won in Ardara in 2015 and then in Cork the year after. It's good for team bonding. We know it's only the start of the year but we're ticking along."

