Watch: Galway weekend will be good for team bonding, says Eunan Doherty

Eunan Doherty was the latest Naomh Conaill player to lift a trophy for the Glenties-based club on Monday, when they came up trumps in the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta in Fanad.
Naomh Conaill were winners against Ardara on a scoreline of 1-6 to 0-6 at Portsalon, with Ciaran Brennan scoring the only goal of the game.
"Its nice to get something back to the town and we've a weekend to look forward to in Galway," Doherty said with Leitir Móir the destination on June Bank Holiday weekend. "We won in Ardara in 2015 and then in Cork the year after. It's good for team bonding. We know it's only the start of the year but we're ticking along."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.