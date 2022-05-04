Watch: Mark McAteer delighted as Gaeil Fhánada keep on winning

Gaeil Fhánada's Mark McAteer put on a man of the match performance as his side overcame Naomh Muire in the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta junior final on Monday.
That win, plus the semi-final victory over Gaoth Dobhair's second string, means the side managed by Aidan McAteer have won all six of their fixtures this season, including the four that has them at the top of Division 2 of the All-County Football League.
"We stuck to the plan and we knew if we did we could win it," he said. "We're top of Division 2 and we're glad we are. We're surprised."
