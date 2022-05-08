Watch: Susanne White on a first championship start she won't forget

Maxi Curran had a trick up his sleeve when Karen Guthrie was unable to line up against Cavan, with Susanna White being thrust in for his first championship start.
The Donegal manager revealed he had planned for Guthrie's absence and Killybegs' White clicked right into the Donegal forward line, with two first half goals and 2-3 in all. Donegal ended up winning 3-19 to 1-11 and have an Ulster final against Armagh to look forward to in a fortnight.
"I just got on the end of one for the first goal and the second goal was well-worked, " she said. "I just had the easy job to finish it off."
