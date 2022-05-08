Watch: Murphy felt Donegal just had to trust the processes against Cavan

It was far from plain sailing and more a case of all's well that ends well for Donegal in the Ulster SFC semi-final against Cavan at St Tiernach's Park in Clones.
With the score level at 0-9 to 0-9 at half-time, Donegal has been given their fill of it. That did continue into the second half, with Donegal eventually coming through on a 2-16 to 0-16 with Conor O'Donnell and Patrick McBrearty grabbing the all-important goals. It means an Ulster final for Donegal in three weeks' time, against the winner of Derry and Monaghan.
"There was a period before half-time and after it, we had to trust what we were trying to do," Michael Murphy said. "Cavan came at it hard and we kept at what we were doing and we were composed and had to trust what we wanted to do."
