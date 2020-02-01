Watch: In-car footage of final rally stage for Donegal driver who retired

Damien Gallagher completed his final rally last weekend, and went out with a podium finish as he finished second in the Donegal Mini-Stages Rally.

This in-car footage shows the Glenswilly driver on his final stage with co-driver Mac Walsh, famous for his "have a bit of manners on it" instructions.

Gallagher's rallying career stretches back to the 1990s with his highlight being winning the National Rally in the Donegal International Rally with Walsh back in 2017.

Gallagher competed in almost 60 events, with his first outing of note way back in 1994 when Derek O’Connor was on the pacenotes as they did the Donegal International Rally.

He subsequently went on to take part in the Donegal International Rally on 23 occasions.

Mac Walsh came on as co-driver in the 1997 running of the event, and was on board for the bulk of rallies after that, although Brendan McElhinney was alongside him for both the Harvest Rally and the International in 2015.

Tyrone's Ryan Loughran won last weekend's Mini-Stages Rally based at the Lagoon in Termon.