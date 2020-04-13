WATCH: Neighbours of Donegal granda welcome him home with applause following his Covid-19 recovery

Contact
Good Friday was the day Donal Bradley's family had longed for while the Donegal man was battling Covid-19 in Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) ICU for 13 days, seven of those on a ventilator.
On Friday past, Mr Bradley returned to his Burnwood home in Buncrana to the good wishes and applause of his releived and delighted neighbours.
Mr Bradley's daughter, Danielle, thanked everyone for their "well wishes, prayers and thoughts" in a social media post.
She said the family had had an "emotional couple of weeks with highs and lows but Donal B was happy to see the steps of Burwood.
"Thank you to the nurses and doctors that cared for our daddy and thak you to our lovely neighbours and friends for the welcome home, while keeping two metres apart per family. Keep safe everyone," said Danielle.
