WATCH: Donegal pays respects to much loved Gaoth Dobhair woman Máire Rua Gallagher as she is laid to rest
In loving memory of Máire Rua Gallagher
Donegal paid dignified tribute to Gaoth Dobhair's much-loved Máire Rua Gallagher who passed away on January 22, 2021.
Colm Gillespie Funeral Director and entertainer Gary Gamble shared this beautiful and poignant video in her memory.
The video features music from Gerry and the Pacemakers, Altan, Daniel O'Donnell, Gary Gamble and Séamus McGee.
Suaimhneas síorai d'anam uasal Mháire Rua. Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann.
Máire Rua with artist Gary Gamble in the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe.
