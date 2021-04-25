Dramatic footage has emerged on social media of the moment a speeding car rammed into a parked Garda vehicle in the South Inishowen village of Muff this afternoon.

Thankfully no-one was injured in the incident, which resulted in damage to five vehicles, including two Garda cars and a building.

It is believed the driver of the car was speeding towards the Donegal - Derry border. Following the crash, the car came to a halt and the driver was placed under arrest.

Michael Ward (27) from Shantallow in Derry, subsequently appeared before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court the evening (Sunday). He was charged with three counts of dangerous driving at Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point, at Ardmore, Muff and at Main Street, Muff. He was also charged with drink driving at Main Street, Muff. Ward made no reply to each of the charges.

Judge Paul Kelly refused bail and Ward was remanded in custody to appear via video at Buncrana District Court on Tuesday, April 27.