Donegal anti mask protests

The introduction of mask wearing for national school children of Third Class age and above has sparked protests throughout Inishowen.
Parents gathered outside Scoil Naomh Bríd in Muff on Friday morning and more than 250 people gathered in Buncrana's Market Square at lunchtime, to protest against the mask mandate.
From Wednesday past, students in Third Class and upwards were required to wear masks while in school. Exemptions were available if a child obtained a medical certificate from a GP.
Under the latest Government advice, children aged nine and older are also required to wear masks on public transport, in shops and in other indoor public settings.
Updates to folllow.
