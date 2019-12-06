Donegal-visiting US ‘Veterans For Peace’ activists have passports restored

Two US ‘Veterans For Peace’ activists who walked Inishowen in for their ‘Boots on the Ground for Freedom’ campaign, have had their passports restored.



The men, Tarak Kauff and Ken Mayers, had to relinquish their passports as part of their bail conditions, following their arrest at Shannon Airport on St Patrick’s Day past.



The pair, who appeared in Dublin’s Cloverhill High Court on Wednesday past (November 27), were told their trial would take place in May 2021.



Their bail conditions were subsequently modified, and their passports were returned.



Speaking to Donegal Live, Tarak Kauff said he wanted people in Inishowen and wider Donegal to know how much Ken and he had “appreciated the solidarity and support” of the Irish people.



He added: “I feel we now have lifetime bonds of friendship and solidarity to continue the struggle for justice, equality and for a just, decent, democratic and sustainable socialist world from wherever we are.



“My intention is to return to Ireland before the trial and continue the ‘Boots on the Ground for Freedom’ walk. I will try to bring some brilliant younger veteran friends, some of them Irish American, who can talk powerfully about the recent wars and the destruction they have seen directly, and how the US military and the corporations profiting from these wars are literally destroying the planet. They will also speak as Ken and I do, of how important to any chance of world peace, the Irish

voice can be, if and when it can proclaim real Irish neutrality and remove the US war machine out of Shannon.”



Tarak Kauff and Ken Mayers, first spoke to Inish Times in September past before embarking on their walk of Inishowen, part of their ‘Boots on the Ground for Freedom’ Campaign.



At that time, Tarak (78), a former US Army paratrooper and Ken (82), a former US Marine Corps Major, explained their rationale. Tarak, who is from New York, explained the men had come to Ireland to protest against the US military's use of Shannon Airport.