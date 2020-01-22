WATCH: Punk rock legends shoot new video on beautiful Donegal beach

Belfast punk legends The Outcasts have just released their first single in 35 years, and the video was filmed on Culdaff beach.

The band came to Inishowen last September for a day of filming.

“Culdaff was the obvious choice for us” says guitarist Petesy Burns.

“It’s a special place - I go there several times a year. And the closing scene of our documentary Outcasts by Choice was filmed on that beach – so it was a no-brainer.”

The band were joined by five acrobatic girls from Derry’s InYourSpace Circus - to play the part of the Young Outcasts.

The video was directed by Culdaff-man Paul McCarroll and his daughter Kate.

According to Paul: “When you live beside the most beautiful beach in the world, it makes total sense to film there.

“So far, it’s been a part of every film project I’ve worked on. This time I didn’t even have to suggest Culdaff as a location, as the guys in the band already had a deep connection to this place.

“Originally, our plan was to create something like one of The Monkees’ beach videos.

“I see Stay Young as a belter of a pop song, much more than it’s a punk tune. Here’s hoping it’ll do well for them - they deserve to be better known.”

The Outcasts were originally part of Terri Hooley’s Good Vibrations label in the 1970s.

They reformed in 2012, and have been busy touring ever since. A sold-out tour of Japan was the highlight of 2019, and this year they’re hoping to tour America and Canada.

‘Stay Young’ is out now on Violated Records, a Philadelphia label.