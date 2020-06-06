WATCH TWO: Donegal's Dinny and Majella welcomed home from hospital following recovery from Covid-19

There were emotional scenes in Buncrana on Friday evening as staunch Hearts man Dinny Clinton and wife Majella returned home from hospital after three months. Thankfully, both Danny and Majella had recovered from Covid-19.

Majella sadly lost both her parents Maggie and Joe during the course of her illness in what were extremely difficult times.

Dinny and Majella spent critical time in ICU and thankfully came through.

The community came out in force to welcome their return to be reunited with their three children, Ben, Leah and Caolan.

It has been an extremely tough timefor everyone and their friends and neighbours all hope Danny and Majella enjoy health and happiness in times ahead.

Indeed Dinny is said he can't wait to get back to Castle Park to see the Hearts win!