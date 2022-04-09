Watch: Duffy 'gutted' as Donegal U-20's go down in thriller to Tyrone

Donegal manager Gary Duffy was an abject figure as he gathered his thoughts at Celtic Park last night.
He had just seen his side lose out to Tyrone in extra-time on a 3-16 to 2-16 scoreline in the Ulster U-20 semi-final in a competition of no second chances.
"I'm just gutted for the lads," he said. "It's a killer blow to lose the way we did. We didn't deserve it. Look I'll be proud to see these lads run out in Croke Park. Tonight was cruel. Maybe they'll learn more from than defeat down the line."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.