WATCH: Inspirational 83-year-old Donegal woman on the joy of WhatsApp video calling during coronavirus lockdown

Contact
An 83-year-old woman has been self-isolating for the last three weeks but she is in great spirits thanks to a new smartphone bought by her family.
This wonderful lady is proof that you are never too old to embrace something new. We see her here in a WhatsApp video call with her daughter Patricia, telling her of all the joy she is getting from her new phone - including being able to enjoy her favourite stars, Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter.
Communication with family and friends is vital for the emotional health of those who are cocooning or self-isolating, and even for those of us growing accustomed to the new lockdown restrictions. Margaret has shown that today's technology is accessible to everyone regardless of age.
Thank you to Margaret and Patricia for sharing this with us, it in just the tonic we need!
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The lockdown blues: Being confined to a sitting room in Bundoran didn’t stop blues guitarist, Johnny Gallagher, reaching out all over the world last Sunday night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.