WATCH: Inspirational 83-year-old Donegal woman on the joy of WhatsApp video calling during coronavirus lockdown

Her new phone has opened up a whole new world

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

An 83-year-old woman has been self-isolating for the last three weeks but she is in great spirits thanks to a new smartphone bought by her family.

This wonderful lady is proof that you are never too old to embrace something new. We see her here in a WhatsApp video call with her daughter Patricia, telling her of all the joy she is getting from her new phone - including being able to enjoy her favourite stars, Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter.

Communication with family and friends is vital for the emotional health of those who are cocooning or self-isolating, and even for those of us growing accustomed to the new lockdown restrictions. Margaret has shown that today's technology is accessible to everyone regardless of age.

Thank you to Margaret and Patricia for sharing this with us, it in just the tonic we need!

