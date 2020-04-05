WATCH: Singing Around Donegal

The lovely 'Singing Around Donegal' was produced by Kellie McRory, who set herself the musical social distancing challenge, before the 2km coronavirus restrictions were announced.

Kelli made a list of Donegal songs, went to the locations mentioned in the songs and recorded each line in the various locations, from the driver's seat (apart from Malin and Lifford.)

She added the piano after the video was edited.

Kelli said: 2It was son nice to drive around our beautiful county. Next step, once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted is definitely a 32 County version.

"Disclaimer, there are heaps of songs missing."

Enjoy