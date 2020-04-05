WATCH: Singing Around Donegal

Contact
The lovely 'Singing Around Donegal' was produced by Kellie McRory, who set herself the musical social distancing challenge, before the 2km coronavirus restrictions were announced.
Kelli made a list of Donegal songs, went to the locations mentioned in the songs and recorded each line in the various locations, from the driver's seat (apart from Malin and Lifford.)
She added the piano after the video was edited.
Kelli said: 2It was son nice to drive around our beautiful county. Next step, once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted is definitely a 32 County version.
"Disclaimer, there are heaps of songs missing."
Enjoy
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.