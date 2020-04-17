WATCH: Stunning rendition of Homes of Donegal recorded remotely by the Wild Atlantic Women

The Wild Atlantic Women Donegal have come together through the power of modern technology to create this incredible video and performance of the Homes of Donegal.

Wild Atlantic Women Director Brí Carr said: "The girls decided to go with the original version of the song as written by MacBride, enlisting the expertise by modern Gaoth Dobhair based bard, Pól Mac Cumhaill, who generously provided us with a modern translation.

"Every artist is an individual artist in their own right, and to come together in a supportive, charismatic way adds charm and depth to our collaborations, concerts and music.

"We are extremely fortunate to have such an abundance of creativity and talent in the women of our county."

More information on this project and on how it came about can be found on the Wild Atlantic Women Facebook page.

The original Wild Atlantic Women album, which also features artists such as The Henry Girls, Lisa McHugh, Jacqui Sharkey, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Moya Brennan as well as those on this collaboaration, can be ordered from Ceol Music or directly from the Hospice or Wild Atlantic Women page.