WATCH: Donegal Relay For Life over the years - were you there?

You can still be part of Relay this year by lighting your own candle

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

This weekend should have marked the countdown to Donegal Relay For Life, a huge fundraiser that is also a deeply important event for people affected by cancer.

Sadly, this is one of the many events to be impacted by Covid-19. But there is a way to be part of this powerful movement and everything it represents.

A spokesperson said: "We are still able to come together in celebration, albeit virtually. The Candle of Hope Ceremony is one of the most special aspects of the relay weekend and we are pleased to announce that we will be hosting a virtual Luminaria Service on Saturday 23rd May at 10pm here on our Relay for Life Donegal Facebook page.

"We invite you to join us in lighting a candle at home if you wish during our virtual ceremony."

The committee are not actively fundraising for this year's Relay for Life Donegal event. However, anyone who would like to make a donation to Relay for Life Donegal can do so through the Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/donegalrelayforlife

The video above includes many wonderful snapshots of past Relay for Life Donegal events to the soundtrack of their anthem 'I'll See This Journey Through' by patron Daniel O' Donnell.

More information and updates can be found on Facebook at Relay For Life Donegal

