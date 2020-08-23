WATCH: Donegal businessmen 'Leg It For Livie' in 50km walk and cycle - look out for them on the road!

Contact
Three business owners from Donegal are undertaking a fundraising challenge to help baby Livie Mulhern.
Gareth Britton, Kevin Martin and Conor Browne have begun the first stage of 'Let It For Livie,' having set off from Mountcharles on a 25km run to Murvagh. On arrival in Murvagh, they will collect their bikes and cycle back to Mountcharles.
They are being sponsored by Joe Coyle Financial Consultant.
Mr Coyle said: "Joe Coyle Financial Consultants are delighted to sponsor these three young business owners who have taken a lot of time out of their lives and work over the last ten weeks to train for an awesome challenge this Sunday.
"Please come out and support them between 9.30 and 1.00."
Anyone who would like to support their efforts can do so at the Leg It For Livie gofundme page
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Manager Conor Malone applies the new social distancing measures at the Balor Arts Centre in Ballybofey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.