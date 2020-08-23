WATCH: Donegal businessmen 'Leg It For Livie' in 50km walk and cycle - look out for them on the road!

Three business owners from Donegal are undertaking a fundraising challenge to help baby Livie Mulhern.

Gareth Britton, Kevin Martin and Conor Browne have begun the first stage of 'Let It For Livie,' having set off from Mountcharles on a 25km run to Murvagh. On arrival in Murvagh, they will collect their bikes and cycle back to Mountcharles.

They are being sponsored by Joe Coyle Financial Consultant.

Mr Coyle said: "Joe Coyle Financial Consultants are delighted to sponsor these three young business owners who have taken a lot of time out of their lives and work over the last ten weeks to train for an awesome challenge this Sunday.

"Please come out and support them between 9.30 and 1.00."

Anyone who would like to support their efforts can do so at the Leg It For Livie gofundme page